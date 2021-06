(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :A young girl committed suicide in Tharparkar district on Thursday.

According to details Soorth, a 17 years old girl, daughter of Arjun Meghwar took her life by hanging herself at home in Islamkot. Police handed over the body to the heirs after completing legal formalities. Reason behind suicide not yet ascertained.