Girl commits suicide in village Khai Lond of taluka Kaloe of district Tharparkar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :A young girl finished her life over a domestic issue on Thursday in village Khai Lond of taluka Kaloe of district Tharparkar.

According to details a young girl Shahnaz d/o Kaliq Lund terminated her life by hanging herself inside the home The police reached at the place of incident and handed over the body to hairs after completing the legal formality while a case of an accidental death has been registered.