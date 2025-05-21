Open Menu

Girl Commits Suicide Over Depressed On Father's Demise

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Girl commits suicide over depressed on father's demise

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) A teenage girl ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling of her home, police said.

According to official, the deceased was identified as 20-year-old Aqsa Bibi, daughter of Ajmal Kharal, resident of Panah Khar Gharbi in district Layyah. She was reportedly under severe depression due to the death of her father, who had also committed suicide nearly 12 years ago.

Ajmal Kharal was a local singer.

His wife, Aqsa’s mother, had passed away some time after his death. Since then, Aqsa and her 14-year-old younger brother had been living under the care of their grandmother.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Pir Chuggi Sharif Police Station, Atta Meran, stated that an inquiry into the case was underway from multiple angles. He said evidence had been collected from the scene, and the scope of the investigation had been widened to determine the facts surrounding the girl’s death.

