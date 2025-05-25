Girl Commits Suicide Over Domestic Dispute
Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2025 | 01:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) A girl committed suicide over a domestic dispute here near Lal Kurti area late last night.
According to Rescue officials,the deceased was identified Nimra Mohsin (29),who had attempted suicide by cutting her vein.
Upon arrival,rescue personnel found that there were marks on neck along with cutting her vein.
Police concerned and Rescue 1122 reached on the spot,shifted the body to Nishtar Hospital.
