Girl Commits Suicide Over Domestic Issues

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2022 | 03:32 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :A girl committed suicide over domestic issues in the area of Joharabad police station.

Police said on Tuesday that 15-year-old Sazia of Kora village took her own her life after consuming poisonous pills. She was shifted to the THQ hospital Joharabad in a criticalcondition where she died.

The police handed over the body to the family and started investigation.

