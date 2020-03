Girl commits suicide over domestic issues in Faisalabad

A young girl committed suicide over domestic issues on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :A young girl committed suicide over domestic issues on Friday.

According to Allied Hospital source, 14-year-old girl daughter of Asif r/o Jhang consumed poisonous pills over domestic issues.

She was provided necessary medical treatment by the doctors, but she could not survive.