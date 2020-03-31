UrduPoint.com
Girl Commits Suicide Over Domestic Matter In Mithi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 08:58 PM

Girl commits suicide over domestic matter in Mithi

A teenage girl committed suicide over domestic matter on Tuesday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :A teenage girl committed suicide over domestic matter on Tuesday.

According to details 13 years old young girl Durgaa d/o Krishan Meghwar ended her life after jumping into the well in a village Nao Paaro of Chachrro Taluka. Police on receiving information rushed to the site and pulled out dead body of girl from well, later handed over to the heirs after completing legal formalities.

