Girl committed suicide in the area of Lundianwala police station

(@FahadShabbir)

A young married girl has committed suicide in the area of Lundianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :A young married girl has committed suicide in the area of Lundianwala police station.

Police spokesman said on Saturday that 27-year-old Lubna wife of Naveed Ansari resident of Chak No.656-GB over a domestic dispute committed suicide by hanging herself with ceiling of her room.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.