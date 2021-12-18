UrduPoint.com

Girl Committed Suicide In The Area Of Lundianwala Police Station

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 09:05 PM

Girl committed suicide in the area of Lundianwala police station

A young married girl has committed suicide in the area of Lundianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :A young married girl has committed suicide in the area of Lundianwala police station.

Police spokesman said on Saturday that 27-year-old Lubna wife of Naveed Ansari resident of Chak No.656-GB over a domestic dispute committed suicide by hanging herself with ceiling of her room.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

