Girl critically injures after slipping into threshing machine

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :In a tragic incident, a 8-year-old girl got critically injured after slipping into a paddy threshing machine in a Kot Addu village on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Fatima, was rushed at Tehsil hospital from where the medic referred her to Nishtar hospital Multan following critical condition.

According to rescuers, the girl was standing alongside of the machine during wheat harvesting. All of sudden, he hairs stuck into belt of the threshing equipment.

Resultantly, the hairs separated off with scalp skin, making her critically wounded.

She was declared in dangerous condition of health, hospital sources said.