UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Girl Critically Injures After Slipping Into Threshing Machine

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

Girl critically injures after slipping into threshing machine

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :In a tragic incident, a 8-year-old girl got critically injured after slipping into a paddy threshing machine in a Kot Addu village on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Fatima, was rushed at Tehsil hospital from where the medic referred her to Nishtar hospital Multan following critical condition.

According to rescuers, the girl was standing alongside of the machine during wheat harvesting. All of sudden, he hairs stuck into belt of the threshing equipment.

Resultantly, the hairs separated off with scalp skin, making her critically wounded.

She was declared in dangerous condition of health, hospital sources said.

Related Topics

Multan Injured Kot Addu All From Wheat

Recent Stories

113,621 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

11 minutes ago

Babar Azam aims to score 2000 T20I runs

27 minutes ago

CTP constitutes special squad to curb one-wheeling ..

28 minutes ago

Minister distributes financial aid among minoritie ..

30 minutes ago

Ukrainian asylum applications tick up in EU

30 minutes ago

No load shedding during Sehar, Iftar and Taraveh: ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.