Girl Crushed To Death Under Train

Faizan Hashmi Published November 26, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Girl crushed to death under train

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) A girl on Tuesday killed as a train ran over her near Harappa Toll Plaza.

The police said a girl namely Khadija 4 years was playing on the railway track near Harappa Toll Plaza, when the train hit and inured her critically.

She succumbed to her injuries on the way to hospital.

The police registered a case and handed over the body to the family.

