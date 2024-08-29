Girl die, three injured as roof of house collapsed

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) A girl died while three including a woman were injured after a roof of a house collapsed in Gulshan-e-Shahbaz, Kotri taluka on Thursday after heavy rains lashed the city.

The Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Riaz Hussain Wassan reached incident site and personally monitored relief activity carried out by the Rescue1122.

The injured were shifted to LUMHS Hospital Jamshoro, later they were referred to Civil Hospital Hyderabad.

Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro directed hospital management to ensure every possible treatment to the injured.

