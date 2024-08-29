Open Menu

Girl Die, Three Injured As Roof Of House Collapsed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2024 | 11:50 PM

Girl die, three injured as roof of house collapsed

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) A girl died while three including a woman were injured after a roof of a house collapsed in Gulshan-e-Shahbaz, Kotri taluka on Thursday after heavy rains lashed the city.

The Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Riaz Hussain Wassan reached incident site and personally monitored relief activity carried out by the Rescue1122.

The injured were shifted to LUMHS Hospital Jamshoro, later they were referred to Civil Hospital Hyderabad.

Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro directed hospital management to ensure every possible treatment to the injured.

APP/nsm

Related Topics

Injured Died Hyderabad Jamshoro SITE Kotri Rescue 1122 Women Rains

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m las ..

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP

4 hours ago
 PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad ..

PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test

5 hours ago
 Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down ..

Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..

5 hours ago
 KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commissio ..

KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots

5 hours ago
 Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability w ..

Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..

6 hours ago
 PM in Quetta to review security situation in Baloc ..

PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan

8 hours ago
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not ..

New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel

9 hours ago
 Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for ..

Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit

10 hours ago

Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..

11 hours ago
 realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Cel ..

Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..

11 hours ago
 MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Si ..

MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh

11 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other ..

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan