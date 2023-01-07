Girl died, man injured as tractor hit their motorcycle

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :A girl was killed and her uncle got injured after a motorcycle, they were riding on, was hit by a tractor here on Fateh Morr, Dera-Paroa Road in the limits of Gomal University Police Station.

According to details, Zarmina Bibi, daughter of Azhar Bhati and resident of Haji Morah, was travelling to Naivela from her home along with her maternal uncle on a motorcycle.

All of a sudden, their two wheeler was hit by a tractor on Dera-Paroa Road at Fateh Morr. As a result, the girl died on the spot while her uncle got injured. The local people shifted the body and injured to the hospital.

In another incident, a Hiace van carrying female teachers was collided with a Qingqi Rickshaw here on Dera-Tank Road due to dense fog in the area. Both the vehicles were damaged badly, however, no life loss was reported in the incident.