UrduPoint.com

Girl Died, Man Injured As Tractor Hit Their Motorcycle

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Girl died, man injured as tractor hit their motorcycle

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :A girl was killed and her uncle got injured after a motorcycle, they were riding on, was hit by a tractor here on Fateh Morr, Dera-Paroa Road in the limits of Gomal University Police Station.

According to details, Zarmina Bibi, daughter of Azhar Bhati and resident of Haji Morah, was travelling to Naivela from her home along with her maternal uncle on a motorcycle.

All of a sudden, their two wheeler was hit by a tractor on Dera-Paroa Road at Fateh Morr. As a result, the girl died on the spot while her uncle got injured. The local people shifted the body and injured to the hospital.

In another incident, a Hiace van carrying female teachers was collided with a Qingqi Rickshaw here on Dera-Tank Road due to dense fog in the area. Both the vehicles were damaged badly, however, no life loss was reported in the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Police Station Vehicles Road Died Van Gomal All From

Recent Stories

UN News Urdu version will expand world body's outr ..

UN News Urdu version will expand world body's outreach: Munir

15 minutes ago
 China&#039;s forex reserves rise to $3.127 trillio ..

China&#039;s forex reserves rise to $3.127 trillion

1 hour ago
 PMLN senior leaders unhappy over promotion of Mary ..

PMLN senior leaders unhappy over promotion of Maryam Nawaz as senior Vice Presid ..

1 hour ago
 OPPO Shows the Cutting Edge Technologies of Tomorr ..

OPPO Shows the Cutting Edge Technologies of Tomorrow to Lead the Innovative Futu ..

2 hours ago
 Plane makes emergency landing in Japan due to bomb ..

Plane makes emergency landing in Japan due to bomb threat

3 hours ago
 Kevin McCarthy elected Republican U.S. House speak ..

Kevin McCarthy elected Republican U.S. House speaker

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.