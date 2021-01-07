Girl died, three injured in Quetta gas cylinder explosion

An eleven-year-old girl died and three others sustained injuries in gas cylinder explosion at Alamo Chowk area of Quetta on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :An eleven-year-old girl died and three others sustained injuries in gas cylinder explosion at Alamo Chowk area of Quetta on Thursday.

According to police, the blast was occurred due to leakage of gas cylinder.

As a result, a girl died on the spot while a child among three received burn injuries.

Police on the information reached the site and shifted the body and the injured to Bolan Medical Complex Hospital (BMCH) for medical aid.

Police have registered a case and started investigations.