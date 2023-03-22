UrduPoint.com

Girl Dies, 21 Injured In KP Quake Incidents: DG Rescue 1122

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Girl dies, 21 injured in KP quake incidents: DG Rescue 1122

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :At least one girl died and 21 persons including women were injured in earthquake-related incidents in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday night.

Dr Khateer Ahmad, Director General Rescue 1122 in a press statement said that incidents of walls and roof collapse were reported from six different districts including Peshawar, Swabi, Chitral, Buner, Mardan and Lower Dir.

A 10-year-old girl died in Madain Swat. He said that 80 persons were shifted to Saidu Sharif hospital Swat due to fear and panic of the earthquake.

He said 12 persons including four women injured in Peshawar, 5 in Swabi, two women at the nursing hostel Lower Dir, one woman in Chitral, three persons in Buner and one in Mardan.

The critically injured were admitted in hospitals and minor injuries victims were discharged.

