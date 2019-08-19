UrduPoint.com
Girl Dies After Consuming Black Stone In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 02:16 PM

Girl dies after consuming black stone in Multan

A 16-year old girl died after consuming black stone, at Nishtar hospital, here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) A 16-year old girl died after consuming black stone, at Nishtar hospital, here on Monday.

According to hospital sources, Rimsha Bibi of Mian Channu consumed black stone over domestic affairs. As a result she died.

The body was shifted to Nishtar hospital. Police concerned was informed about the deceased girl.

