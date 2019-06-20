UrduPoint.com
Girl Dies After Drinking Poisonous Juice In Mangawara

Sumaira FH 3 months ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 05:13 PM

Girl dies after drinking poisonous juice in Mangawara

An eight-year old girl died and other was in critical condition after drinking poisonous juice on Thursday

Mangawara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :An eight-year old girl died and other was in critical condition after drinking poisonous juice on Thursday.

According to hospital sources, two girls were brought to SaIdu Sharif Mediccal Complex in critical condition after drinking poisonous juice packets brought from local shop in jurisdiction of Faiza Gut Park.

One girl named Nida daughter of Farman died during treatment and other girl, Shabnam daughter of Sher Alam was shifted to Peshawar as her condition was stated to be critical.

Police have registered the case and arrested the shopkeeper from whom girls contaminated juice packets.

