Girl Dies After Falling From Swing
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 10:10 PM
RENALAKHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :A minor-girl was killed while another sustained injuries after falling from a swing in a park, here on Friday.
Police said that two minor girls were swinging in the park when they fell down.
As a result, an un-identified girl died on-the-spot while another sustained injuries who was shifted to a nearby hospital.
Police have started investigation into the incident.