Girl dies after falling from swing

RENALAKHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :A minor-girl was killed while another sustained injuries after falling from a swing in a park, here on Friday.

Police said that two minor girls were swinging in the park when they fell down.

As a result, an un-identified girl died on-the-spot while another sustained injuries who was shifted to a nearby hospital.

Police have started investigation into the incident.