Girl Dies After Falling Into Manhole

Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Girl dies after falling into manhole

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :A three-year old girl died after falling into an open manhole while playing in the street of canal park in the area of Sargodha city here on Tuesday.

Rescue sources said that the victim was identified as Maryam Fatima,daughter of Zafar Iqbal.

Police concerned handed over the body to the heirs.

On the protest of locals, the commissioner Maryam Khan took notice of the incident and ordered an investigation after calling for a report.

