Girl Dies After Month-long Battle Following Acid Attack
Muhammad Irfan Published October 08, 2024 | 05:10 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) A 20-year-old girl, Sawaira Bibi, who was attacked with acid and undergoing treatment at Nishtar Hospital’s Burn Unit, succumbed to her injuries early Tuesday morning.
She was seriously injured in an acid attack a month ago in the suburban town of Rohilanwali, Muzaffargarh.
According to police, assailants broke into her house and threw acid on her as she was sleeping in the courtyard with her mother. Following the incident, a case was registered by Rohilanwali police against close relatives of the victim and the suspects were arrested.
