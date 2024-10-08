Open Menu

Girl Dies After Month-long Battle Following Acid Attack

Muhammad Irfan Published October 08, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Girl dies after month-long battle following acid attack

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) A 20-year-old girl, Sawaira Bibi, who was attacked with acid and undergoing treatment at Nishtar Hospital’s Burn Unit, succumbed to her injuries early Tuesday morning.

She was seriously injured in an acid attack a month ago in the suburban town of Rohilanwali, Muzaffargarh.

According to police, assailants broke into her house and threw acid on her as she was sleeping in the courtyard with her mother. Following the incident, a case was registered by Rohilanwali police against close relatives of the victim and the suspects were arrested.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Police Muzaffargarh

Recent Stories

H.E. Hussain Muhammad, Consul General, Graces Chin ..

H.E. Hussain Muhammad, Consul General, Graces Chinar Business Conference at Paki ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Suffers Defeat Against India in ICC Women ..

Pakistan Suffers Defeat Against India in ICC Women's T20 World Cup Second Match

1 hour ago
 Global Village Season 29 elevates guest experience ..

Global Village Season 29 elevates guest experience with exciting new additions a ..

1 hour ago
 vivo V40 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Premium Sma ..

Vivo V40 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Premium Smartphone Co-Engineered with ZEI ..

2 hours ago
 Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performanc ..

Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performance, fuel-efficient NH-850 tract ..

4 hours ago
 Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continu ..

Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continues with six wickets down

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide

Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide

17 hours ago
 Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect ..

Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect on agro economy

17 hours ago
 PTI to face action on violating laws of country: R ..

PTI to face action on violating laws of country: Rana

17 hours ago
 SU extends deadline for filling out online forms f ..

SU extends deadline for filling out online forms for admissions to bachelor, 3rd ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan