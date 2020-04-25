UrduPoint.com
Girl Dies, Another Injured In Lightning Strike In Rajanpur

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 03:30 PM

A girl was died while her sister sustained injuries in a lightning strike reported here at Mouza Reekh on Saturday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :A girl was died while her sister sustained injuries in a lightning strike reported here at Mouza Reekh on Saturday.

According to police sources, twelve years old Shagufta Bibi and her little sister Suhana Bibi were going to nearby shop when lighting strike on them.

Resultantly, Shagufta died at the spot while the other sustained injuries.

SHO Fazalur police station, Malik Ramzan Shahid informed that the shop has also been damaged by the lighting strike, however, the injured girl was out of danger, he added.

