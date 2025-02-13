Open Menu

Girl Dies Due Fire Breakout

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2025 | 05:00 PM

JACOBABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) A girl died here on Thursday and other material of thousands rupee burnt due to fire breakout at a house in Town, Sher Muhammad.

The rescue sources said the girls was identified as Shumaila 7 years old.

The incident took place in the area of Tehsil, Ghari.

APP/ank/378

