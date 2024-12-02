Open Menu

Girl Dies Due To Alleged Violence By In-laws

Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2024 | 11:55 PM

A young daughter-in-law died due to alleged violence by her in-laws in the Mughalpura area. The police have taken possession of the body and initiated legal action

According to the Mughalpura police station, Aniqa, a resident of Samanabad, was married to a man named Junaid Ghulam Farid four years ago.

The police said that after the marriage, there were often disputes and fights in the house.

According to the police, the girl’s body has been sent to the morgue for a postmortem. The heirs alleged that it had become a habit to torture Aniqa due to domestic discord.

Police say that an application has been filed by the girl’s father, Sheikh Shaukat Javed, for action, however, further action will be taken after receiving the postmortem report.

