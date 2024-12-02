Girl Dies Due To Alleged Violence By In-laws
Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2024 | 11:55 PM
A young daughter-in-law died due to alleged violence by her in-laws in the Mughalpura area. The police have taken possession of the body and initiated legal action
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) A young daughter-in-law died due to alleged violence by her in-laws in the Mughalpura area. The police have taken possession of the body and initiated legal action.
According to the Mughalpura police station, Aniqa, a resident of Samanabad, was married to a man named Junaid Ghulam Farid four years ago.
The police said that after the marriage, there were often disputes and fights in the house.
According to the police, the girl’s body has been sent to the morgue for a postmortem. The heirs alleged that it had become a habit to torture Aniqa due to domestic discord.
Police say that an application has been filed by the girl’s father, Sheikh Shaukat Javed, for action, however, further action will be taken after receiving the postmortem report.
Recent Stories
Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff
Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan’s business Community
French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confidence vote
Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Saharan Africa as president
Mobile phone use banned in Punjab schools, new discipline guidelines launched
PBBF distances itself from illegal trials for overseas championship
Decision to transfer 39 commerce colleges to other general colleges withdrawn
Biden's pardon for son angers rivals - and allies
OPC VC visits PM’s Youth Program office
Fiorentina's Bove 'alert' in hospital after collapse: club
Rana asks PTI to use parliamentary forum to address political issues
Georgia PM vows 'no negotiations' amid mass pro-EU protests
More Stories From Pakistan
-
OPC VC visits PM’s Youth Program office16 minutes ago
-
Rana asks PTI to use parliamentary forum to address political issues16 minutes ago
-
Rehabilitation of children with disabilities requires coordinated efforts of various stakeholders16 minutes ago
-
Meeting focuses improving LESCO bills distribution1 hour ago
-
Man gets 12 years imprisonment for assaulting minor girl1 hour ago
-
District admin's efforts paid off as Islamabad reports only one dengue case1 hour ago
-
Advisor urges Gandapur to use official resources to improve KP governance1 hour ago
-
Govt to file review petition against SC's decision of ban on import of Ajinomoto1 hour ago
-
Karachi admin seals 4 factories producing soap from animal offal1 hour ago
-
Syedaal expresses condolences on demise of Makhdoom Syed Ali1 hour ago
-
Ali Palh resigns as General Secretary PTI Sindh1 hour ago
-
Government committed to empower individuals with disabilities: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Shari ..1 hour ago