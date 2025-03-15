Girl dies, father, grandfather injured in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) A road traffic accident on Lahore Road claimed the life of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl, while her father and grandfather sustained severe injuries.

The tragic incident occurred near village 217/EB when a speeding tractor-trolley lost control and rammed into a car.

According to the details, Ehsan Elahi, a resident of Habib Colony, was traveling to Burewala with his father, wife, and daughter when the reckless driver of the tractor-trolley crashed into their vehicle. The impact proved fatal for little Noor-ul-Huda, who succumbed to her injuries on the spot. Ehsan Elahi, his wife, and his father were critically injured and were rushed to THQ Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the tractor-trolley driver fled. However, Gaggu Mandi police have seized the tractor trolley and registered a case against the driver.