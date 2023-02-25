Girl dies in celebratory firing in marriage ceremony

A 16-year-old girl lost her life after she was hit by a bullet shot during a celebratory firing in a marriage ceremony in Chaang village in the limits of Hatri police station on Friday night.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :A 16-year-old girl lost her life after she was hit by a bullet shot during a celebratory firing in a marriage ceremony in Chaang village in the limits of Hatri police station on Friday night.

The police informed that the deceased Rahiba Mazhar received a gunshot to her head.

She was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

The police said a suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident but the FIR has not been lodged so far.