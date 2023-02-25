UrduPoint.com

Girl Dies In Celebratory Firing In Marriage Ceremony

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2023 | 09:38 PM

Girl dies in celebratory firing in marriage ceremony

A 16-year-old girl lost her life after she was hit by a bullet shot during a celebratory firing in a marriage ceremony in Chaang village in the limits of Hatri police station on Friday night.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :A 16-year-old girl lost her life after she was hit by a bullet shot during a celebratory firing in a marriage ceremony in Chaang village in the limits of Hatri police station on Friday night.

The police informed that the deceased Rahiba Mazhar received a gunshot to her head.

She was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

The police said a suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident but the FIR has not been lodged so far.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Police Police Station Marriage FIR

Recent Stories

CTD arrests seven alleged terrorists

CTD arrests seven alleged terrorists

36 seconds ago
 Traders meet CCPO

Traders meet CCPO

2 minutes ago
 Peace without justice is not true peace: Pope Fran ..

Peace without justice is not true peace: Pope Francis

10 minutes ago
 51 lawyers submit nomination papers to contest HDB ..

51 lawyers submit nomination papers to contest HDBA elections

2 minutes ago
 Professional Groups's Ishtiaq Ahmad elected LHCBA ..

Professional Groups's Ishtiaq Ahmad elected LHCBA president

8 minutes ago
 2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup: Two important ..

2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup: Two important matches on Sunday

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.