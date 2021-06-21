Girl dies of burn injuries, nine others victims of cylinder blast under treatment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :A girl who received burn injuries in the cylinder blast incident of Dalazak Road died here Monday.

According to details, 10 persons of a family were injured in a cylinder blast that occurred on June 19 at Dalazak Road. The family elder along with four women is under treatment in the Intensive Care Unit of Hayatabad Medical Complex. They are stated to be in a critical condition. The injured also included four children.