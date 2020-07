(@ChaudhryMAli88)

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :A girl died of snake bite near Sher Garh,here on Wednesday.

The hospital sources said that 18-year-old Sumeera Bibi d/o Muhammad Abbas r/o village 30-1-A was busy in fields when a poisonous snake had bitten her.

She was rushed to the DHQ hospital where she died.