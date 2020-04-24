Girl dies, six injured in Maidan accident in Dir Lower

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A young girl lost her life while six others injured when a pickup fell into a ditch in Nimazkot area of Maidan tehsil here on Friday

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :A young girl lost her life while six others injured when a pickup fell into a ditch in Nimazkot area of Maidan tehsil here on Friday.

Local police said the incident occurred when a pickup carrying seven people to Maiden fell in a ditch after breaks failure.

After some medical assistance, the injured and body of the girl were shifted to THQ Timargara.