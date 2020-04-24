Girl Dies, Six Injured In Maidan Accident In Dir Lower
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 09:24 PM
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :A young girl lost her life while six others injured when a pickup fell into a ditch in Nimazkot area of Maidan tehsil here on Friday.
Local police said the incident occurred when a pickup carrying seven people to Maiden fell in a ditch after breaks failure.
After some medical assistance, the injured and body of the girl were shifted to THQ Timargara.