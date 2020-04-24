UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Girl Dies, Six Injured In Maidan Accident In Dir Lower

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 09:24 PM

Girl dies, six injured in Maidan accident in Dir Lower

A young girl lost her life while six others injured when a pickup fell into a ditch in Nimazkot area of Maidan tehsil here on Friday

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :A young girl lost her life while six others injured when a pickup fell into a ditch in Nimazkot area of Maidan tehsil here on Friday.

Local police said the incident occurred when a pickup carrying seven people to Maiden fell in a ditch after breaks failure.

After some medical assistance, the injured and body of the girl were shifted to THQ Timargara.

Related Topics

Injured Police Young

Recent Stories

WHO launches Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator

25 minutes ago

PM makes transfer and posting of top bureaucrats

2 hours ago

Union Coop donates AED1 million to ’10 million m ..

2 hours ago

DAMAC Foundation pledges AED1 million to provide 1 ..

2 hours ago

Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen announces ..

3 hours ago

UVAS tops among Pakistani universities in Times Hi ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.