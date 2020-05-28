Girl dies, three injure in road accident

A 7-year-old girl died and three others including two children were injured in a collision between a motorbike and vehicle at Jinnah Town area of Quetta on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :A 7-year-old girl died and three others including two children were injured in a collision between a motorbike and vehicle at Jinnah Town area of Quetta on Thursday.

According to police sources, the victim Niaz Muhammad along with his three children was on his way home on a motorcycle when a vehicle coming from the opposite direction hit them, due to over speeding.

As a result, one of his daughters died on the spot while Niaz Muhammad, his son (5) and other daughter (8) received injuries.

The body and the injured were shifted to civil hospital.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.