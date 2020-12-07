Girl Dies, Three Injured As House Collapses In Nowshera
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 01:58 PM
A 3-year-old girl was died while three others including two women were injured when a dilapidated house collapsed in at Kandaro Kochiyan area of Nowshera on Monday morning
PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) ::A 3-year-old girl was died while three others including two women were injured when a dilapidated house collapsed in at Kandaro Kochiyan area of Nowshera on Monday morning.
Police said a muddy house collapses during morning hours in Kandaro Kochyan, a suburb area of Nowshera district, killing a 3-year-old girl and injured three others.
Rescue workers shifted the injured to nearby Qazi Hussain Ahmed Medical Complex for treatment.