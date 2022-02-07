Girl dies, three injured in Quetta gas leakage explosion

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :A small girl died, and two children and a woman received burn injuries in a gas leakage explosion at a house here in Bukhari Town of Hazarganji area on Monday.

According to police sources, the deceased was identified as Bibi Kamila, while the injured included Bibi Khadija, Bibi Anzala and an unidentified woman, who were shifted to the Bolan Medical Complex (BMC).