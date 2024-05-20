Open Menu

Girl Dies, Two Minors Receive Injuries As Roof Of Room Caved In

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2024 | 07:33 PM

Girl dies, two minors receive injuries as roof of room caved in

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) A four years girl died and two minor children along with two elders received injuries as roof of the room of their muddy house caved in at Bara line area near Swati Pathtak here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 authorities, the family members were extricated from the debris after fall of the roof, burying them all.

The ill fated minor, Sakila was recovered from debris in a critical condition and was rushed to Lady Reading Hospital for emergency treatment, but the baby girl could not survive.

Other injured identied as Abdullah (27), young lady (20), Shano (8) and Younas (6). They all are out of danger.

