Girl Dies, Two Other Receive Injuries In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2025 | 10:50 AM

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) A girl has been killed while two other persons received injuries in a tragic collision between a tractor trolley and a motorcycle near Chak No. 151, on Bhowana -Aminpur Road.

According to Rescue 1122, a girl died on the spot, and two people were injured in the accident.

The Rescue 1122 teams handed over the body to her heirs after legal formalities, while the injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) after immediate medical assistance.

The rescue sources said the body had been identified as Ayesha Fatima, 3 years old, a resident of Chak No. 151, while Amna Bibi, 20, and Majeed Khan, 30 years old, sustained injuries.

The police have registered a case and started investigation.

