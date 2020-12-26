Girl dies, two others hurt in a road mishap

A girl was killed while two others including her mother sustained injuries due to collision between motorcycle and car near Kacha Khoh on Saturday

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :A girl was killed while two others including her mother sustained injuries due to collision between motorcycle and car near Kacha Khoh on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, three persons including two women were riding on motorcycle.

Suddenly a speeding car hit the motorcycle near Kacha Khoh while taking U-turn.

As a result, a girl namely Saira d/o Aslam died on the spot while 60-year-old Sughran bibi w/o Aslam and 50 years old unknown sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body and injured to Civil hospital after providing first aid.