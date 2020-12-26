UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Girl Dies, Two Others Hurt In A Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 12:46 PM

Girl dies, two others hurt in a road mishap

A girl was killed while two others including her mother sustained injuries due to collision between motorcycle and car near Kacha Khoh on Saturday

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :A girl was killed while two others including her mother sustained injuries due to collision between motorcycle and car near Kacha Khoh on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, three persons including two women were riding on motorcycle.

Suddenly a speeding car hit the motorcycle near Kacha Khoh while taking U-turn.

As a result, a girl namely Saira d/o Aslam died on the spot while 60-year-old Sughran bibi w/o Aslam and 50 years old unknown sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body and injured to Civil hospital after providing first aid.

Related Topics

Injured Car Died Rescue 1122 Women

Recent Stories

First Known Allergic Reaction to Moderna Coronavir ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Health Ministry Approves Use of Sputnik V ..

4 minutes ago

Uplift of all under developed regions priority of ..

4 minutes ago

China hails its 'extraordinary' success curbing vi ..

31 minutes ago

Ambassador Haque visits China Tourism Academy, dis ..

31 minutes ago

Registration of flour mills for next year to provi ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.