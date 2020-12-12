Girl dies, two others injured in Phalia cylinder blast

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :A minor girl was died while other two women received serious burn injuries in a gas cylinder explosion at a house near Qadirabad city tehsil Phalia in Mandi Bahauddin District on Saturday afternoon.

According to the initial report of the police, the explosion occurred when the owner of the house ignited a cigarette amidst gas leakage, a private news channel reported.

The victims have been shifted to the nearby hospital for medical assistance while the operation has also been started to remove the debris.