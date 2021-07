Girl drowned in TIMERGARA

(@FahadShabbir)

TIMERGARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :A girl, student of ninth grade, drowned in water channel due to heavy rain in Dapur area, Tehsil Maidan on Saturday.

Police said the girl was going for her examination when she slipped into a water channel.

Later her body was recovered from Addo Khwar, Maidan.