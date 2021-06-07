UrduPoint.com
Girl Drowned, Youth Killed In Separate Incidents

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 09:37 PM

A girl was drowned in River Panjkora and youth killed in a road accident, police said on Monday

TIMERGARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :A girl was drowned in River Panjkora and youth killed in a road accident, police said on Monday.

A girl fell into River Panjkora in the Khaal area. The Rescue1122 divers rushed to the spot and fished out her body and sent it to District Hospital Timergarah to complete medico legal formalities.

Meanwhile, a youth, Shah Zameen succumbed to his injuries when his motorcycle which he was riding hit by a mini-jeep near Bandagai forest check post at Talash area. Two others injured in the accident were rushed to the hospital.

