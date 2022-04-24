Girl drowns, another rescued

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :One girl was killed while another was rescued from River Ravi in the area of Tandlianwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Sunday that two girls -- Robina Ismaeel (10) and Rukhsana Yousuf (10) -- were busy in bathing their animals in River Ravi near Mari Pattan bridge when they accidentally slipped and were swept away by water.

The Rescue-1122 divers rushed to the spot and rescued one girl Robina, while the other died and her body was fished out and handed over to the area police for completion of necessary formalities.