Open Menu

Girl Drowns In Canal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2023 | 07:19 PM

Girl drowns in canal

One girl drowned bathing in the Lower Bari Doab canal while another was rescued, here on Friday

RENALAKHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :One girl drowned bathing in the Lower Bari Doab canal while another was rescued, here on Friday.

Reshman, 13, a resident of Khan Colony, was taking a dip in the canal with her friend when they drowned. The other girl was saved while a rescue operation continues to fish out the body of Reshman.

Related Topics

Bari

Recent Stories

Sunny Leone's mesmerizing red outfit lights up Mum ..

Sunny Leone's mesmerizing red outfit lights up Mumbai event

13 minutes ago
 52nd meeting of academic council of University of ..

52nd meeting of academic council of University of Agriculture Peshawar held

18 minutes ago
 China's foreign minister meets Malaysian, Singapor ..

China's foreign minister meets Malaysian, Singaporean premiers

18 minutes ago
 Trkiye should increase savings instead of decreasi ..

Trkiye should increase savings instead of decreasing investments

4 minutes ago
 APCOFY holds Jashan-e-Azadi cricket match at Bhutt ..

APCOFY holds Jashan-e-Azadi cricket match at Bhutto Ground

4 minutes ago
 Migrants being moved from UK's Bibby Stockholm aft ..

Migrants being moved from UK's Bibby Stockholm after bacteria found

4 minutes ago
PMDC, U.S. Company ink MoU of $200mln investment f ..

PMDC, U.S. Company ink MoU of $200mln investment for Pink Salt export facility

21 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with the United States an ..

UAE expresses solidarity with the United States and offers condolences over vict ..

23 minutes ago
 Sindh Info Minister hands over Rs 50m grant cheque ..

Sindh Info Minister hands over Rs 50m grant cheque to KPC President

4 minutes ago
 Brazil's annual consumer inflation rises 3.16 per ..

Brazil's annual consumer inflation rises 3.16 per cent in July

21 minutes ago
 SCAD wins International Award for Excellence in Ge ..

SCAD wins International Award for Excellence in Geospatial Applications

39 minutes ago
 EDGE signs strategic agreement with Brazilian Aero ..

EDGE signs strategic agreement with Brazilian Aero Engine Developer, Turbomachin ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan