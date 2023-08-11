Girl drowns in canal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RENALAKHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :One girl drowned bathing in the Lower Bari Doab canal while another was rescued, here on Friday.

Reshman, 13, a resident of Khan Colony, was taking a dip in the canal with her friend when they drowned. The other girl was saved while a rescue operation continues to fish out the body of Reshman.