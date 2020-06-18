UrduPoint.com
Girl Drowns In Canal In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 04:21 PM

A 13-year-old girl drowned in the Vijh canal here on Thursday in the Sahiwal police station limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :A 13-year-old girl drowned in the Vijh canal here on Thursday in the Sahiwal police station limits.

According to the police, a girl Zobia Batool was walking out side her home with her cousin when she slipped and fell into the canal.

Her cousin immediately screamed for help. People from the nearby houses rushed and tried to rescue her but she had already drowned.

The body was later recovered and sent to the hospital for postmortem.

A case has been registered in the Sahiwal Police Station and investigation was in progress.

