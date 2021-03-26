Girl drowns in Nullah near Muzaffarabad.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :A thirteen year old girl died after drowned in a nullah while her sixteen year old sibling was rescued alive from the nullah at Beeri village, some 50 kilometers from here on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner AC) Pateka told that both the siblings were crossing wooden made pedestrian bridge over the nullah, when they slipped and fell into it and swept away.

Soon after the incident, local rescuer found body of the 13 year old Jazba Bibi while 16 year old Sania Bibi was rescued alive from the water, AC added.