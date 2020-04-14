UrduPoint.com
Girl Drowns In River Chenab In Muzaffargarh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 01:33 PM

Girl drowns in river Chenab in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :A 12-year old girl slipped into river Chenab flowing near Chuk Mithan at suburban location of Molvi Walli of district Muzaffargarh.

Rescuers said the victim named Iqra, d/o Muhtaq Umar was crossing the bridge hanging over river Chenab along with her family and slipped into the water. Her body was searched out and handed over to the heirs.

