Girl Electrocuted
Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 07:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :A young girl was electrocuted in the area of Thikriwala police station.
Police spokesman said on Sunday that Nida Shafi resident of Chak No.66-JB Dhandra touched electricity wire in her house and received a fatal electric shock.
As a result, the girl became unconscious and died on-the-spot before getting any medical assistance.
The police handed over the body to her relatives after completing necessary formalities.