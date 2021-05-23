UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Girl Electrocuted

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 07:40 PM

Girl electrocuted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :A young girl was electrocuted in the area of Thikriwala police station.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that Nida Shafi resident of Chak No.66-JB Dhandra touched electricity wire in her house and received a fatal electric shock.

As a result, the girl became unconscious and died on-the-spot before getting any medical assistance.

The police handed over the body to her relatives after completing necessary formalities.

More Stories From Pakistan

