Girl Electrocuted

Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Girl electrocuted

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) A 16-year-old girl tragically died after receiving an electric shock at her home in the Islami Colony area of the city.

According to official sources in the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122), a call was received on their helpline from Katchi Basti, Islami Colony, reporting that a girl had lost consciousness after an electric shock at her residence.

"Upon receiving the call, rescue personnel immediately rushed to the scene and attempted CPR, but unfortunately, the girl had already passed away," the spokesperson said.

The family informed rescuers that the girl, identified as Anum, received an electric shock to her hand while plugging in an electric fan.

