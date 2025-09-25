Girl Electrocuted
Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2025 | 01:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) A 16-year-old girl tragically died after receiving an electric shock at her home in the Islami Colony area of the city.
According to official sources in the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122), a call was received on their helpline from Katchi Basti, Islami Colony, reporting that a girl had lost consciousness after an electric shock at her residence.
"Upon receiving the call, rescue personnel immediately rushed to the scene and attempted CPR, but unfortunately, the girl had already passed away," the spokesperson said.
The family informed rescuers that the girl, identified as Anum, received an electric shock to her hand while plugging in an electric fan.
Recent Stories
Saima Qureshi says 95% of men want a second marriage, urges ‘Halal’ choices ..
Abu Dhabi Autonomous Summit to define future of smart mobility
UAHR showcases UAE's role in human rights at UN Council
PM Shehbaz ,Pakistan launches plan to end circular debt
Asia Cup final is scheduled for September 28.
TRENDS holds research dialogues with China's Xiaomi Technology Centre, Tsinghua ..
With Abdullah bin Zayed in attendance, UAE hosts Youth Dialogue on sidelines of ..
Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior officials on UNGA80 sidelines
Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Montenegro in New York
Over 100 countries announce new national climate action plans at high-level summ ..
Senate Slams excessive fees on overseas remittances
Sharjah International Narrator Forum highlights modernity as key to preserving h ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Girl electrocuted6 minutes ago
-
Three of a family killed in M-4 motorway accident6 minutes ago
-
Expert calls for stronger lung cancer awareness & prevention efforts on World Lung Cancer Day6 minutes ago
-
Parking issue at Pak Secretariat resolved through joint efforts6 minutes ago
-
BVH to set up NADRA counter and Green Health Laboratory7 minutes ago
-
DC reviews development projects in Adhi Kot16 minutes ago
-
Teen killed in motorcycles collision17 minutes ago
-
Seerat exhibition organized at PMC17 minutes ago
-
Two drug traffickers held17 minutes ago
-
GCWUS appreciates CM Punjab's student package for flood victims27 minutes ago
-
Speeding van overturns near Chakri road, nine injured47 minutes ago
-
Dr Tahir Ullah Jan appointed as controller of examinations, BISE Kohat47 minutes ago