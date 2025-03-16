Open Menu

Girl Electrocuted, Bother Injured

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2025 | 12:20 AM

Girl electrocuted, bother injured

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) A girl was electrocuted while her brother sustained injuries in Elahi Abad.

The Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Saturday that Bushra Bibi received an

electric shock while switching on a fan in her house.

Her brother Ramzan rushed to save her but he also received the electric shock.

As a result, the girl died on the spot where her brother was shifted to a hospital,

he added.

