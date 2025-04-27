Girl Falls From Swing To Death
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2025 | 04:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) A girl died after falling from a swing in Civil Lines police limits.
A police spokesman said here on Sunday that Ghulam Mustafa, a resident Doctor City Faisalabad, brought his daughter Hamna, 12, to FunLand on Saturday night, where the girl wished to ride an electric swing.
When she sat in the swing, the operator reportedly started it without adopting necessary safety measures due to which the girl fell down and received critical head injuries.
She was shifted to Allied Hospital-I where she died. The police, on the complaint of Ghulam Mustafa, have registered a case against three accused, including the swing operator, manager and its contractor. An investigation is ongoing, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt to not all anyone to occupy railway land: Hanif Abbasi1 minute ago
-
IIUI secures trademark registration1 minute ago
-
Entire nation united with armed forces, will give befitting response: Khawaja Asif1 minute ago
-
Very hot weather forecast for Sindh1 minute ago
-
Girl falls from swing to death1 minute ago
-
Man hit to death by tractor-trolley1 minute ago
-
Turkish university official visits UAF11 minutes ago
-
Beyond the Stove: Islamabad’s women home chefs redefining work from home11 minutes ago
-
Drone technology vital to boost sugarcane yield, cut costs: Experts31 minutes ago
-
Police intensify search operations to eliminate terrorist hideouts in Kohat41 minutes ago
-
Met predicts scorching heatwave to continue in multiple cities41 minutes ago
-
Massive enrollment, Tree plantation drive held41 minutes ago