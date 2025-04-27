Girl falls from swing to death

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) A girl died after falling from a swing in Civil Lines police limits.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that Ghulam Mustafa, a resident Doctor City Faisalabad, brought his daughter Hamna, 12, to FunLand on Saturday night, where the girl wished to ride an electric swing.

When she sat in the swing, the operator reportedly started it without adopting necessary safety measures due to which the girl fell down and received critical head injuries.

She was shifted to Allied Hospital-I where she died. The police, on the complaint of Ghulam Mustafa, have registered a case against three accused, including the swing operator, manager and its contractor. An investigation is ongoing, he added.