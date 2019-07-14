UrduPoint.com
Girl Falls In River Kabul While Taking Selfie

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 12:30 PM

Girl falls in River Kabul while taking selfie

Nowshera , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :A girl fell into river Kabul at Sorhi Khel point while taking selfie on Sunday Morning.

Rescue 1122 team has reached at the site of incident and started rescue and search operation.

Currently, Rescue 1122 teams have been carring out rescue and search operation for past three days at three locations of Kherabad, Jhangera and Sorhi khel to trace six people who were drowned in two different incidents.

Rescue 1122 team Peshawar, Nowshera and Mardan are taking part in these operations.

District Emergency Officer , Dr. Mir Alam Khan who is supervising rescue operations said that 10 divers were busy in open search, line search and diving search to find drowned people.

