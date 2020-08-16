UrduPoint.com
Girl Falls Into Mainhole, Lost Life

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 08:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :A six years old girl died after falling into open main hole in Paretabad area late on Saturday night.

The incident happened in the limits of Pinyari police station near Muhajir mosque chowk.

According to police, the six years old child Malaika, daughter of Naeem Qureshi, had left home to buy confectionery when she fell in the open manhole.

Local people pulled out the child and shifted to Liaquat University Hospital but she did not survive.

They said the chairman of Union Committee 12 of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Yaqoob Shaikh also lived in the same locality but he did not bother to cover the manhole.

