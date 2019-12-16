Girl found dead

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :A young girl's body was recovered from a deserted place in the precincts of Khurarianwala police station.

A police spokesman said on Monday that some passersby spotted a human corpse lying in the fields near Chak 200-RB Lathianwala and informed the police.

The police assumed custody of the body which showed clear marks of brutal torture. Police dispatched the corpse to mortuary for postmortem and launched investigation.