UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Girl Found Dead

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 02:10 PM

Girl found dead

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :A young girl's body was recovered from a deserted place in the precincts of Khurarianwala police station.

A police spokesman said on Monday that some passersby spotted a human corpse lying in the fields near Chak 200-RB Lathianwala and informed the police.

The police assumed custody of the body which showed clear marks of brutal torture. Police dispatched the corpse to mortuary for postmortem and launched investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Young From

Recent Stories

The duo will be joined by history-making referee S ..

12 minutes ago

National cricket team’s players are eager for te ..

14 minutes ago

Ajman Department of Economic Development links dig ..

32 minutes ago

Pakistan players on ICC Women’s Championship jou ..

47 minutes ago

Dubai Customs organizes conversation around future ..

60 minutes ago

Seventh Islamic Conference of Health Ministers Kic ..

60 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.