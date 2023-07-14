Girl found dead in hostel

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :A young girl enrolled in the Government College University, Faisalabad, was found dead at a private hostel, here on Friday.

Gulberg police have taken the body into custody and are ascertaining the cause of her death.

Police said the deceased girl Laraib, resident of Hafizabad, was residing in a private hostel located in Dhobi Ghat area. She was a student of BS in Government College University, Faisalabad.