Girl found unconscious at sea view alleges to have been sexually assaulted

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th July, 2019) The girl found in an unconscious condition at sea view has alleged she has been sexually abused by Imran alias Ali.According to police, a girl was found in an unconscious condition at sea view in Karachi who was later shifted to Jinnah hospital for first aid.A case of sexual abuse has also been registered against suspect in Darakshan police station.

According to preliminary statement of the girl, her friend along with a boy, Imran alias Ali came to her house and they took meal together.During meal, she became unconscious and that boy sexually assaulted her and later threw her at sea view.According to police a case has been registered against the suspect and police have started investigation however confirmation of allegation will be made after medical test.